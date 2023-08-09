MUD LAKE — Have a fun and safe week at the Mud Lake Fair.
High School and Junior High Cross Country practice started Monday. If your student would like to join, contact Linda Smuin, or just come to practice. Meet at the high school track. Bring a water bottle, running shoes, and sports physical form.
Panther Flag Football will be starting soon. It is for Kindergarten through 3rd grade. You can contact Colby Simmons at 208–589–4995 for more information. They are looking for coaches. They will not proceed if they do not have enough coaches. Flags and reversible jerseys will be provided. Players will be responsible for returning supplies at the end of the season.
West Jefferson Senior Citizens are looking for a cook to hire. In the meantime, their menu will include the following: Aug. 14 — Enchiladas, peas, rolls, fruit, and dessert; Aug. 16 — Potato Stuff, Carrots, rolls, fruit, and dessert; Aug. 21 — Pepperoni Pizza, salad, fruit, and dessert; Aug. 23 — Rice and chow mein, broccoli, rolls, fruit, and dessert; Aug. 28 — Hamburger hash, green beans, rolls, fruit, and dessert; Aug. 30 — Rice and egg rolls, cabbage and carrots, rolls, fruit, and dessert.
Happy birthday to Blake Hillman, Justin Murdock, and Travis Shurtliff. Other birthdays this week include the following: Aug. 10 — Alexia Llamas and Lily Grover; Aug. 11 — Doris Thompson, Lita Carpenter, Abby Wilcox, Nick Davenport, Aubrey Lundholm, Toni Mangum, and Oliver Grimes; Aug. 12 — Greg R. Williams, Shawn Calder, Lori Wagoner, McKenley Simmons, Rachel Wilcox, and Kolby Simmons;
Aug. 13 — Mickie Lulndholm, Jacob Newman, Bruce Hope, David Simmons, Kaitlyn Sauer, and Alice Worthin; Aug. 14 — Don Burtenshaw, Ashley Egbert Furness, Britney Christensen, Jon Grimes, and Quincy Roundy; Aug. 16 — Saylor Bitter, Lynn Burtenshaw, Harley Bartlome, and Nicole Fisher Weimer.
Happy Wedding anniversary this week to Ben and Nikki Hulet on Aug 16.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
