MUD LAKE — Many cancellations and closures occurred last week involving school and extracurricular activities. There was no school on Feb. 23 and Feb. 27 due to bad weather. School was released early on Tuesday, Feb. 28. There was a two hour delayed start on March 1 for school. The West Jefferson High School Scholastic Team had their March 1 meet in Mackay canceled; it was rescheduled for March 8. The band and orchestra concert was also canceled and rescheduled for March 4.

West Jefferson High School Business Professionals of America took eight students to Boise last week for the State Leadership Convention. All students competed in their chosen events. Alexia Ashcraft received her Statesman Torch Award. The group included the following: Angela Horikomi, advisor; Maribol Mendoza, parent chaperone, Haidi Mendoza, Ella Shuldberg, Alexia Ashcraft, Kaitlyn Johnson, Chayse Van Epps, Freda Estrada, Jordan Palmer, Paisley Summers, and Ben Young, bus driver. The group visited the zoo, the State capital building, and the mall. They returned on Saturday.


