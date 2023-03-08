MUD LAKE — Many cancellations and closures occurred last week involving school and extracurricular activities. There was no school on Feb. 23 and Feb. 27 due to bad weather. School was released early on Tuesday, Feb. 28. There was a two hour delayed start on March 1 for school. The West Jefferson High School Scholastic Team had their March 1 meet in Mackay canceled; it was rescheduled for March 8. The band and orchestra concert was also canceled and rescheduled for March 4.
West Jefferson High School Business Professionals of America took eight students to Boise last week for the State Leadership Convention. All students competed in their chosen events. Alexia Ashcraft received her Statesman Torch Award. The group included the following: Angela Horikomi, advisor; Maribol Mendoza, parent chaperone, Haidi Mendoza, Ella Shuldberg, Alexia Ashcraft, Kaitlyn Johnson, Chayse Van Epps, Freda Estrada, Jordan Palmer, Paisley Summers, and Ben Young, bus driver. The group visited the zoo, the State capital building, and the mall. They returned on Saturday.
Cara Shuldberg competed in Managerial Accounting, Advanced College Accounting, and Podcast Production team. She qualified for the Nationals competition in all of the events. She was also elected as the new Idaho State BPA PostSecondary president.
The Senior Citizen menu for March includes the following: March 8 — Ham sliders, peas, bread, pineapple, milk and dessert; March 13 — Pork Loin, yummy potatoes, green beans, pears, bread, milk, and dessert; March 15 — corned beef, cabbage and carrots, potatoes, mandarin oranges, milk and dessert, March 20– sweet and sour meatballs, rice, broccoli, roll, apples, milk, and dessert, March 22, shepherds pie, roll, fruit cocktail, milk, and dessert, March 27 — chicken, rice, carrots, pears, roll, milk, and dessert; March 29 — scalloped potatoes with beef, vegetable, mandarin oranges, roll, milk, and dessert.
Sage Hall and the College of Idaho track and field team qualified for the finals on Saturday. They will travel to the College Indoor Nationals in South Dakota. Sage runs the Distance Medley Relay with her teammates Abbey Shirts, Kahea Figuiera, and Sage Martin.
Happy Birthday to Madelyn Pincock, Rosemary Shively, Tyson Dixon, and Matthew Phillips. Other birthdays this week include the following: March 9 — Shawn Hillman, Brice Mitchell, Mike Pincock, Carson Jacobs, Annette Speelmon (in memory), Amanda D. Newman, and Camry Jacobs; March 10 — Keith Wadsworth, Lori Burtenshaw, Wade Yearsley, Wyatt Williams, Tyrel Twitchell, Katie Stadtman, Kayla Dowdy, and Galen Barney; March 11 — Frank Siddoway, Brenda Downs, Crue Holdaway, Sid Ashcraft, Bonnie Wehausen, Clint Hillman, and David Sauer.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
