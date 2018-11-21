West Jefferson Schools closed Nov. 21 to 23 for Thanksgiving

MUD LAKE—Mud Lake Museum presents “Christmas Tree Lane” Nov. 28 to 29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Also, Nov. 30, from 2:30 to 6 p.m., and Dec. 3, from 5-7 p.m. Admission is by donation. There will be Christmas trees decorated by community members, live entertainment, gingerbread houses, and Santa will be visiting on Friday and Monday. Select trees will be available for auction. You can also vote for your favorite tree. Contact Krystal Bitter or Trish Petersen to sign up to bring gingerbread houses or trees. Pre-ordered wreaths will be available for pickup Nov. 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The museum is located on Highway 33 across from the Bank of Commerce.
The Bear group of cub scouts from Hamer visited the Mud Lake Museum last week. They talked about Lewis and Clark and Sacajawea. They also learned about the history of the Mud Lake area through stories and pictures. If you would like your scout group to tour the Mud Lake museum, you can contact Trish Petersen or Jalene Shuldberg.
School lunch this week includes the following: Nov. 26- Chicken Nuggets, seasoned fries, peaches sliced, condiments, and milk; Nov. 27 – Tomato soup, cheese sandwiches, carrot sticks, pears, animal crackers, and milk; Nov. 28- Hamburger, Doritos, baked beans, pickles, condiments, apples, and milk.
There will be no school Nov. 21 to 23 for Thanksgiving Break. Students will return on Nov. 26. All lost and found items will be donated to a worthy cause during the break.
Happy Birthday today to Stan Scott, Kaden Stoneberg, Rhett Garner, and Chloe Moss. Other birthdays this week include the following: Nov. 23 – Kara Burns, James McNiven, and Parry Wilding; Nov. 24 – Jana Simmons and Marie Ellis, Nov. 25 – Matt Mecham, Loni Newman, Dale Richins, Edna Stewart (in memory), Allison Severe, and Truman Place; Nov. 26 – James Stewart, Stephen Jarimallo, Creed Jacobs, John B. Spencer, Kristy Grover, and Becky Allen; Nov. 27 – Eliza Ashcraft, Ian Renova, and Evan Renova; Nov. 28 – MaKay Terry, Diana Yearsley, Madison Savage, Tate Simmons, and Keith Barzee; Nov. 29 – Harvey Nelson, Deonna Skidmore, Joanna Shively, Layla Simmons, Rex Coleman, and Kathy Hawkes.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Nov. 24 – Rusty and Brianna Tuckett; Nov. 26 – Kirk and Fawn Robins; Nov. 27 – Jeremy and Kim Milloway; Nov. 28 – Jim and Jackie Shively; Nov. 29 – Kirk and Janice Williams.
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 663-4856 or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.