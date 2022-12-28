West Jefferson Schools put on "Eat and Run" Christmas Concert

{span}A large audience came to the “Eat and Run Christmas concert” at the ALC in Terreton on Tuesday night. The concert featured the two bands and two orchestras. The attendees enjoyed a baked potato bar. {/span}
MUD LAKE — The West Jefferson music department put on their “Eat and Run Christmas Concert” on Wednesday in the ALC gym. The ensembles that performed were the Beginning Orchestra, Advanced Orchestra, Beginning Band, and Advanced Band. The groups played while guests enjoyed a baked potato bar, salad and desserts. Guests were encouraged to donate to the music program to help pay for new instruments.
The orchestra has recently purchased two new cellos and a viola. All the groups were conducted by Naomi Parker. The community did an excellent job of supporting the students. So many people came that more tables were needed and set up. The students only had two and a half weeks of practice since the new trimester.
West Jefferson High School held a Christmas movie night on Wednesday for high school students.
A two hour delay was necessary for the starting of school due to bad weather on Dec. 20. School started at 10:05 a.m. in Terreton
The High School boys basketball team will have a tournament in Parma Dec. 28–30. The Junior Varsity and C team will have a game Jan. 3 at home with Challis at 5:30 p.m. They will also have a game Jan. 4 at Butte County High School at 5:30 p.m. The bus will leave at 3:45 p.m.
The high school girls basketball team will have a game Jan. 5 at Firth at 5 p.m.
The West Jefferson Senior center has received many donations of food this year. They have been setting the food under the Christmas tree at the center and it is getting very full.
Happy Birthday to Kelton White. Other birthdays this week include the following: Dec. 29 – Jonathan Shuldberg; Dec. 31 – Kaylie Brown, Hadlee Sullivan, Talyn Neville, and Shailyn Robertson; Jan. 1 – Shaylee Jacobs, Cassidy Skidmore, Merilee Haroldson, and Jalene Dixon; Jan. 2 – Grace Smith, Jamille Rogers, J–2 Hoggan, Rod Pancheri, and Addison Lundholm; Jan. 3 – Michael Barnes, Jim Rainey, Alisa Rigby, Kaylee Shuldberg, Abigail Eddins, and Mary Bowser; Jan. 4 – Cortney Leonard and Tiffany Shafer.
Happy wedding anniversary on Jan. 3 to Drue and Sarah Russell.
