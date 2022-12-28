West Jefferson Schools put on "Eat and Run" Christmas Concert

{span}A large audience came to the “Eat and Run Christmas concert” at the ALC in Terreton on Tuesday night. The concert featured the two bands and two orchestras. The attendees enjoyed a baked potato bar. {/span}

 Courtesy Photo

MUD LAKE — The West Jefferson music department put on their “Eat and Run Christmas Concert” on Wednesday in the ALC gym. The ensembles that performed were the Beginning Orchestra, Advanced Orchestra, Beginning Band, and Advanced Band. The groups played while guests enjoyed a baked potato bar, salad and desserts. Guests were encouraged to donate to the music program to help pay for new instruments.


