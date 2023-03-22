West Jefferson schools raise money at Scratch for Schools

MUD LAKE — The Mud Lake Museum is looking for someone to teach a crocheting class. You can contact Trish Petersen for more information.
Terreton Elementary and West Jefferson middle school Students in grades preschool through 6th grade have been busy reading. In honor of National “Read Across America” and Dr. Suess’ birthday on March 2, the students had a goal to read 3,000 books from March 6–17. They exceeded their goal and celebrated with root beer floats. The treats were provided by the Terreton PTO.
Faculty members from all four West Jefferson schools went to Idaho Falls for the annual “Scratch for Schools” event sponsored by the Idaho lottery. This was a timed event and they only had a few minutes each round to scratch lottery tickets to earn money for the schools. Hamer Elementary earned $265. Terreton Elementary earned $265. West Jefferson Junior High earned $300. West Jefferson High School earned $300.
West Jefferson leadership students planned a night of glow–in–the–dark volleyball. They took advantage of the black lights installed during the gym remodel. Chet Packer is their advisor.
Happy birthday to Alyssa Burtenshaw Jolley, Kim Milloway (in memory), Cadie Olsen, and George Hansen; March 23 — Donna Reed, Janeal Johnson, Kortni Stewart, Brinlee Carpenter, and Harry McNiven. Other birthdays this week include the following: March 24 — Brenda Warner, Logan Burtenshaw, and Tanea Crump; March 25 — Craig Murdock, Rob Shively, and Roger Stadtman; March 26 — Kylee Wilcox, Makiah Rogers, and Sharee Perkins; March 27 — Barbara Carpenter, Emma Williams, Sondra Hoggan, Caleen Ivie, Conner Jacobs, and Sariah Scott; March 28 — Candace Murdoch, Mary Place Berger (in memory), Ken Torgerson, Tina Garner, and Staci Barzee; March 29 — Branson Neville.
Happy wedding anniversary on March 28 to Leland and Kathie Tomlinson.
School lunch this week includes the following: March 29 — Chicken taco, Mei rice, tropical fruit salad, churros, and milk.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
