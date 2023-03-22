West Jefferson schools raise money at Scratch for Schools

Students in preschool through sixth grade exceeded their schools-wide goal of reading over 3,000 in honor of National “Read Across America” and Dr. Suess’s birthday.

 Photo Courtesy of Julie Hall

MUD LAKE — The Mud Lake Museum is looking for someone to teach a crocheting class. You can contact Trish Petersen for more information.

Terreton Elementary and West Jefferson middle school Students in grades preschool through 6th grade have been busy reading. In honor of National “Read Across America” and Dr. Suess’ birthday on March 2, the students had a goal to read 3,000 books from March 6–17. They exceeded their goal and celebrated with root beer floats. The treats were provided by the Terreton PTO.


