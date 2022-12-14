West Jefferson Senior Center stocks pantry

Shaci Scott and Layla Simmons pose in front of two trees at the Mud Lake Museum’s Candy Cane Lane last week. Their fourth grade classes performed six songs for parents and community members. After the performance, the girls and their classmates participated in a scavenger hunt to find different items in the Museum.
MUD LAKE — The West Jefferson Senior Citizen’s center is planning to stock up their pantry. They are asking for the following items: sugar, brown sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, wheat flour, chocolate chips, ketchup, vegetable oil, olive oil, tomato sauce, pasta sauce, canned black beans, canned pinto beans, canned white northern beans, cream of chicken soup, cream of mushroom soup, canned chicken, canned mandarin oranges, canned pineapple, canned peaches, and mayonnaise. You could drop any of these items off any Monday or Wednesday between 10 a.m. and noon.
•
The West Jefferson senior citizen’s lunch menu for December includes the following: Dec. 14 — Pork roast, baked potato, vegetable, fruit, bread, dessert, and milk; Dec. 19 — White chicken Chili, roll, vegetable, fruit, dessert, and milk; Dec. 21 — Turkey, potatoes, salad, fruit, dessert, and milk; Dec. 28 — Pot pie, cottage cheese, bread, fruit, dessert, and milk. Lunch is served every Monday and Wednesday at noon. They will be closed on Dec. 26.
•
West Jefferson students have the opportunity to attend ski school this year. It will be held Jan. 13, 20, 27, and Feb. 3 at Kelly Canyon in Ririe. Students must commit to all four days. It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the bus leaving the school at 8:30 a.m. The classes are available for students in 4th through 12th grades. Registration is due by Dec. 15. You can contact Britni Mecham for more information.
•
Happy Birthday to Hunter Bean, Nick Hillman, Janice Williams, Stephanie Hjelm, Lindsey Bitter, and Brittni Mecham. Other birthdays this week include the following: Dec. 15 — Trina Olsen, Lydia Moss Burtenshaw, Richard Heisel, Kent Doc Warner (in memory), Kathy Ivie, Ethnie Schaffer; Dec. 16 — Trish Petersen, Phillip Lundholm, Dena Stadtman, and Heidi Lou Van Wagoner; Dec. 17 — Robert Bybee, Jaden Burtenshaw, Abigail Williams, Tyson Christensen, and Kayla Sanders; Dec. 18 — Mayla Ivie; Dec. 19 — Russ Stoddard, Conner Skidmore, Ken Hall, Donette Engberson, and Bertha Llamas; Dec. 20 — Cindy Holdaway, Eddie Ace Eddins, and Teagan Hansen; Dec. 21 — Hali Furness, Kaylee Newan, Randel Gomez, Sicily Jacobs, Cole Richins, McKinlee Hoggan, and Nicole Hansen.
•
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Dec. 17 — Jared and Trish Dalling; Dec. 19 — Kent and Brenda Warner; Dec. 21 — Taylor and Pamela Smith.
•
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlakenews
