West Jefferson Senior Center stocks pantry

Shaci Scott and Layla Simmons pose in front of two trees at the Mud Lake Museum’s Candy Cane Lane last week. Their fourth grade classes performed six songs for parents and community members. After the performance, the girls and their classmates participated in a scavenger hunt to find different items in the Museum.

 CARA SHULDBERG / Special to the Jefferson Star

MUD LAKE — The West Jefferson Senior Citizen’s center is planning to stock up their pantry. They are asking for the following items: sugar, brown sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, wheat flour, chocolate chips, ketchup, vegetable oil, olive oil, tomato sauce, pasta sauce, canned black beans, canned pinto beans, canned white northern beans, cream of chicken soup, cream of mushroom soup, canned chicken, canned mandarin oranges, canned pineapple, canned peaches, and mayonnaise. You could drop any of these items off any Monday or Wednesday between 10 a.m. and noon.


