West Jefferson Seniors go to Lagoon for Senior Trip

MUD LAKE — There will be no school May 20 for a teacher work day.
•
Mud lake Telephone Coop will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a variety of activities. They will have a 5k fun run at 10 a.m.
•
The West Jefferson High School Senior Trip to Lagoon will be May 24. Students are asked to bring lunch or lunch money. They will depart from the school at 6 a.m. and return between 8 and 9 p.m.
•
The last day of school for seniors will be May 25. School will start at 8:10 a.m. They will have check–out procedures and graduation practice. Students will get their cap and gown at graduation practice.
•
High school graduation will be at 7 p.m. in the main gym. Seniors will arrive by 6:15 p.m.
•
High school rodeo will meet May 20 in Salmon for the 4th round shooting before the 6 p.m. performance. Slack will be May 21 from 9 a.m. with the top ten performances to follow. The year end awards banquet will follow the Saturday performance.
•
School lunch this week includes the following: May 18 – school board barbecue; May 19 – cooks choice; May 20 No school; May 23 – glazed drumsticks, mashed taters/gravy, peas, wheat rolls,fruit, and milk; May 24 – walking tacos, carrot sticks, fruit, salsa, and milk; May 25 – chicken nuggets, seasoned fries, fresh fruit combo, condiments, and milk.
•
Happy Birthday to Porter Dixon, Tianna Christiansen, Courtney Murdoch, Tyrell Pincock, and James Palmer. Other birthdays this week include the following: May 19 – Braxton Varella, Lisa Hogan, and Lane Hutching; May 20 – Bobi Babcock, Kurt Young, Bruer Burtenshaw, and Maddie Shuldberg; May 21 – Karci Overton, Kyle Stoddard, Becki Black, Stan Babcock, and Corden Babcock; May 22 – Julene Ball, Jaida Russel, Janson Capell, Camden Shupe, and Shawn Twitchell; May 23 – Andrea Pancheri, Jim Rigby, Addie petersen, Brianna Tuckett, Kaleb Hall, Ernest Perkins, and Terry Schmitt; May 25 – Aubree Egbert and Michael Mitchell.
•
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: May 19 – Colby and Shelbi Ward, Lewis and Dana Newman; May 29 – Jeremy and Ann Caudle.
•
If you wouldlike anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlake news@mudlake.net.