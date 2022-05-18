West Jefferson Seniors go to Lagoon for Senior Trip
Mike Kimbro and Ron Baxter cook hamburgers for the Teacher Appreciation Week luncheon.

MUD LAKE — There will be no school May 20 for a teacher work day.

Mud lake Telephone Coop will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a variety of activities. They will have a 5k fun run at 10 a.m.

The West Jefferson High School Senior Trip to Lagoon will be May 24. Students are asked to bring lunch or lunch money. They will depart from the school at 6 a.m. and return between 8 and 9 p.m.

The last day of school for seniors will be May 25. School will start at 8:10 a.m. They will have check–out procedures and graduation practice. Students will get their cap and gown at graduation practice.

High school graduation will be at 7 p.m. in the main gym. Seniors will arrive by 6:15 p.m.

High school rodeo will meet May 20 in Salmon for the 4th round shooting before the 6 p.m. performance. Slack will be May 21 from 9 a.m. with the top ten performances to follow. The year end awards banquet will follow the Saturday performance.

School lunch this week includes the following: May 18 – school board barbecue; May 19 – cooks choice; May 20 No school; May 23 – glazed drumsticks, mashed taters/gravy, peas, wheat rolls,fruit, and milk; May 24 – walking tacos, carrot sticks, fruit, salsa, and milk; May 25 – chicken nuggets, seasoned fries, fresh fruit combo, condiments, and milk.

Happy Birthday to Porter Dixon, Tianna Christiansen, Courtney Murdoch, Tyrell Pincock, and James Palmer. Other birthdays this week include the following: May 19 – Braxton Varella, Lisa Hogan, and Lane Hutching; May 20 – Bobi Babcock, Kurt Young, Bruer Burtenshaw, and Maddie Shuldberg; May 21 – Karci Overton, Kyle Stoddard, Becki Black, Stan Babcock, and Corden Babcock; May 22 – Julene Ball, Jaida Russel, Janson Capell, Camden Shupe, and Shawn Twitchell; May 23 – Andrea Pancheri, Jim Rigby, Addie petersen, Brianna Tuckett, Kaleb Hall, Ernest Perkins, and Terry Schmitt; May 25 – Aubree Egbert and Michael Mitchell.

Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: May 19 – Colby and Shelbi Ward, Lewis and Dana Newman; May 29 – Jeremy and Ann Caudle.

If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlake news@mudlake.net.

