MUD LAKE — West Jefferson School Board of Trustees has chosen to change the school calendar. Students will have Remote Learning days on Wednesdays. Students will receive assignments on Tuesdays to do in packets or on their devices.
•
West Jefferson High School will host the “West Jefferson Invitational Cross Country Meet” at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 3.
•
West Jefferson High School Junior Varsity football will have a home game at 4:00 p.m. Sept. 4 with American Falls. The Varsity team will play at 7:00 p.m.
•
The West Jefferson High School Volleyball team will have games on Sept. 3 and Sept. 8. The first game will be a tri-tournament at Ririe with Ririe and Soda Springs high schools. The tournament will begin at 5:00 p.m. The game on Sept. 8 will be at American Falls at 4:30 p.m.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Riley Jemmett, Sheron Newman, Everet Richins and Jeremiah Peterson; Sept. 3 – Melissa Webster, Kim Korn, Debbie Calaway, and Paula Olson; Sept. 4 – Sheridan Pancheri, Linda Smuin, Derrick Dalling, Doug Ashcraft, and Braxton Fenn; Sept. 5 – Rayden Garner, Alexis Johnson, Addison Pancheri, Richard White, Vicki Engberson and Paige Palmer; Sept. 6 – Shana Smuin and Birch Young; Sept. 7 – Paulynn Simmons, Alfred Frank, Matt Bitter, Cameron Roth, and Saydee Egbert; Sept. 8 – Dustin Simmons, Shirley Richey, Melanie Newman, Roy Stoddart, Casey Bare, and Alivia Simmons; Sept. 9 – Riley Burtenshaw, Samantha Brown, Ryker Babcock, Nancy Jensen, and Carol Hall.
•
Happy wedding anniversary to: today – Arlin and Coralee Knight, Bob and Lacey Stoddart; Sept. 5 – Logan and Tiesha Burtenshaw; Sept. 8 – Ed and Margo Skidmore; Sept. 9 – Chuck and Susan Stewart, Richard and Mickey White.
•
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.