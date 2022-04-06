MUD LAKE — Jordyn Palmer, from the West Jefferson Business Professionals of America club, received fourth place at the State Business Professionals Leadership Conference and will compete in a Medical Diagnostic Coding contest at the National Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas May 4–8. Hyrum Spencer received 5th place in C++ and will also be competing in Texas.

Cara Shuldberg competed at the State Leadership Contest with ISU and received first place in College Accounting and First place with her Administrative Support Staff Team.

West Jefferson High School Baseball team will have a game April 8 at home with Bear Lake at 3 p.m. They will also have a game April 14 at home with Salmon at 4 p.m.

West Jefferson High School Softball team will have games April 7 with Mackay and Challis at Challis at 4 p.m. They will have a game April 9 at home with Sugar–Salem at 11 a.m. They will have a game April 11 at home with Blackfoot at 4 p.m. They will also have a game April 13 at Ririe at 4 p.m. The bus will leave at 2:15 p.m.

The Outdoor Track and Field team will have a meet April 7 at the Sugar/Salem Invitational at Digger Stadium, in Sugar City. The Field events will begin at 3:30 p.m. The track events will begin at 4 p.m. You can visit www.Athletic.net for meet results.

The Junior High Track and Field team will have a meet April 8 in Salmon with Salmon, Challis and Ririe. The meet will begin at 1:00 p.m. The bus will leave at 10 a.m. They will also have a meet April 13 at home with South Fremont and Firth at 3:30 p.m.

School lunch this week includes the following: April 6 – Glazed drumsticks, mashed taters, chicken gravy, peas, peaches, rolls, and milk; April 7 – Hamburger, seasoned fries, pear, condiments, and milk; April 8 – Chicken Taco, sour cream, rice pilaf, carrot sticks, cantaloupe, and milk; April 11 – Chicken burger, seasoned fries, apples, and milk; April 12 – Tomato soup, mozzarella breadsticks, carrot sticks, ranch, fresh fruit combo, and milk; April 13 – Enchiladas, rice, refried beans, corn, pineapple, and milk.

Happy Birthday to WendyJemmett, Laralee Holdaway, Whitney Tuckett, Preston McCullock, Rob Hillman, Andra Bitter, Jeremy Neville, and Nedra Perkins. Other birthdays this week include the following: April 7 – Sherrie Mitchell, Sis Sarbaum, and Rae Lin Torgerson; April 8 – Janet Yearsley and Bailey Caudle; April 9 – Shane Williams, Logan Moss, Julie Severe, Eli Nelson, Jennifer Rigby, and Cindy Scott; April 10 – McKoy Hjelm, Bert Allen, and Todd Simmons; April 11 – Kellie Bre, Bridger Black, Justin Sauer, Jarrett Haroldsen, and Pearla Scottt; April 12 – Keith Savage, Arlin Knight, Brittany Ball, Laurie Albertson, Chad Holdaway, Orrin Twitchell, and Jaxton Hillman; April 13 – Janet Garner, Mark Murdock, Jacob Murdock, Amanda Dixon, Louise Barzee, and Kameron Sauer.

Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: April 10 – Dan and Sherry Gray, Sid and Jana Ashcraft; April 11 – Ron and Diane Baxter; April 13 – Terry and Nancy Jensen.

If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlake news@mudlake.net.

Recommended for you