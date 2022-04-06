MUD LAKE — Jordyn Palmer, from the West Jefferson Business Professionals of America club, received fourth place at the State Business Professionals Leadership Conference and will compete in a Medical Diagnostic Coding contest at the National Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas May 4–8. Hyrum Spencer received 5th place in C++ and will also be competing in Texas.
•
Cara Shuldberg competed at the State Leadership Contest with ISU and received first place in College Accounting and First place with her Administrative Support Staff Team.
•
West Jefferson High School Baseball team will have a game April 8 at home with Bear Lake at 3 p.m. They will also have a game April 14 at home with Salmon at 4 p.m.
•
West Jefferson High School Softball team will have games April 7 with Mackay and Challis at Challis at 4 p.m. They will have a game April 9 at home with Sugar–Salem at 11 a.m. They will have a game April 11 at home with Blackfoot at 4 p.m. They will also have a game April 13 at Ririe at 4 p.m. The bus will leave at 2:15 p.m.
•
The Outdoor Track and Field team will have a meet April 7 at the Sugar/Salem Invitational at Digger Stadium, in Sugar City. The Field events will begin at 3:30 p.m. The track events will begin at 4 p.m. You can visit www.Athletic.net for meet results.
•
The Junior High Track and Field team will have a meet April 8 in Salmon with Salmon, Challis and Ririe. The meet will begin at 1:00 p.m. The bus will leave at 10 a.m. They will also have a meet April 13 at home with South Fremont and Firth at 3:30 p.m.
•
School lunch this week includes the following: April 6 – Glazed drumsticks, mashed taters, chicken gravy, peas, peaches, rolls, and milk; April 7 – Hamburger, seasoned fries, pear, condiments, and milk; April 8 – Chicken Taco, sour cream, rice pilaf, carrot sticks, cantaloupe, and milk; April 11 – Chicken burger, seasoned fries, apples, and milk; April 12 – Tomato soup, mozzarella breadsticks, carrot sticks, ranch, fresh fruit combo, and milk; April 13 – Enchiladas, rice, refried beans, corn, pineapple, and milk.
•
Happy Birthday to WendyJemmett, Laralee Holdaway, Whitney Tuckett, Preston McCullock, Rob Hillman, Andra Bitter, Jeremy Neville, and Nedra Perkins. Other birthdays this week include the following: April 7 – Sherrie Mitchell, Sis Sarbaum, and Rae Lin Torgerson; April 8 – Janet Yearsley and Bailey Caudle; April 9 – Shane Williams, Logan Moss, Julie Severe, Eli Nelson, Jennifer Rigby, and Cindy Scott; April 10 – McKoy Hjelm, Bert Allen, and Todd Simmons; April 11 – Kellie Bre, Bridger Black, Justin Sauer, Jarrett Haroldsen, and Pearla Scottt; April 12 – Keith Savage, Arlin Knight, Brittany Ball, Laurie Albertson, Chad Holdaway, Orrin Twitchell, and Jaxton Hillman; April 13 – Janet Garner, Mark Murdock, Jacob Murdock, Amanda Dixon, Louise Barzee, and Kameron Sauer.
•
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: April 10 – Dan and Sherry Gray, Sid and Jana Ashcraft; April 11 – Ron and Diane Baxter; April 13 – Terry and Nancy Jensen.
•
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlake news@mudlake.net.