MUD LAKE — All nine of the West Jefferson FCCLA students who went to the regional competition qualified for the state competition. Sonnet Scott received a gold award in “Repurpose and Redesign” for her project where she repurposed old t–shirts into rugs.

Six students from Shadrak Gore’s dual credit Government class approached the school board to suggest remodeling and restocking ideas for the student restrooms. The students were commended for their maturity on the subject.


