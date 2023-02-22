MUD LAKE — All nine of the West Jefferson FCCLA students who went to the regional competition qualified for the state competition. Sonnet Scott received a gold award in “Repurpose and Redesign” for her project where she repurposed old t–shirts into rugs.
Six students from Shadrak Gore’s dual credit Government class approached the school board to suggest remodeling and restocking ideas for the student restrooms. The students were commended for their maturity on the subject.
West Jefferson High School Softball tryouts will be Feb 24 and 25 from 8–10 a.m.
School was delayed in the West Jefferson School district by two hours on Tuesday because of heavy snow. The two hour delay allowed plows to get through the roads in the district and allowed more time for those who travel from out of town to get there safely. School was canceled on Wednesday.
Happy Birthday on Feb. 22 — Shawna Bare, Larry Garner, Dalia Orellana, Taylor Savage, Dave Ward, Gail Webster, and Kinslee Rigby. Other birthdays this week include the following: Feb. 23 — Rick Pancheri, Carol Mecham, Jordi Holdaway, Dalton Robins, Gwen Twitchell, and Jaden Eddins; Feb. 24 — JoAnna Mays, Alli Simmons, Porter Burtenshaw, Boston Barnes, Peggy Petersen, Larry Garner, Lexie Swager; Feb. 25 — Ryan Rainey, Shaylee Babcock, Richard Korn, Mack Smith, Brittney Shively, and Hudson Jacobs; Feb. 26 — Kourtney Hanson, Kyler Simmons, Perry Woodard, McKenna Neville, Slade Shupe, Jackson Hughes; Feb. 28 — Leah Ivie, Shaun Grover, and Chris Nelson; March 1 — Lloyd Engberson, Riley Moss, and Sheena Hawker.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Feb. 26 — Mike and Wanda Pincock; Feb. 28 — Larry and Carol Mecham, Larry and Jayne Neiderer.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
