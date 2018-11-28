MUD LAKE—Terreton Elementary had organized “Wendy’s Night” for Nov. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. You can contact the school for more information.
If you ordered a wreath from the Mud Lake Museum, you can pick it up today or tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
West Jefferson schools trimester ends Nov. 29. There will be no school Nov. 29. Second trimester will begin on Dec. 3.
The West Jefferson Girls basketball team will have a game Nov. 29 at Challis. The Junior Varsity game will being at 5:30 p.m. and the Varsity game will begin at 7 p.m. They will also have a game at Butte on Nov. 30, beginning at 4:30 p.m. and Dec. 4 at Malad beginning at 4 p.m.
West Jefferson High School wrestlers will have a tournament in North Fremont Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
High school Boys basketball teams have games Nov.28 at home against American Falls at 4:30 p.m. They will also have games at 4:30 at Teton and Dec. 5 at home at home against Teton.
School lunch this week includes the following: Nov. 28- hamburger, Doritos, baked beans, pickles, condiments, apples, and milk; Nov. 29 – Crispitos, salad, peaches, pudding, condiments, and milk.
Happy Birthday today to Harvey Nelson, Deonna Skidmore, Joanna Shively, Layla Simmons, Rex Coleman, and Kathy Hawkes. Other birthdays this week include Nov. 30 – Christian Ashcraft; Dec. 1 – Chad Buttars (in memory), Braiden Larsen, and Landon Larsen; Dec. 2 – Cheryl Davis, Roberta Frank (in memory), Travis Neville, and Melanie Petersen; Dec. 4 – Amy Engberson, Bob Messerli, Evelyn Nelson, and Cindi Sanders; Dec. 5 – Roy Stoddard and Ivan Varella; Dec. 6 – Shaylyn Pancheri, Will Ricks, Cheryl Bird, Dustin Falther, Kade Dalling, and Jason Erickson.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Nov. 29 – Kirk and Janice Williams; Nov. 30 – Chance and Danielle Pancheri, Raymond and Mikki Williams; Dec. 1 – Lester and LaGay Reiss; Dec. 2 – Gary and Amber Williams, Keith and Deanna Rady; Dec. 4 – Stan and Bobi Babcock; Dec. 5 – Charlie and Sharon Vadnais; Dec. 6 – Aaron and Lyla Savage.
