West Jefferson wrestling gearing up for tournament

Joe and Bonnie Brown with 2J Bison accept the Grand Champion award for their six month old bull calf at the Western Bison show in December.

 COURTESY PHOTO

MUD LAKE—School resumed Jan. 2. School will be out early on Friday at 2:12 p.m.

The High School wrestling team will have a tournament at Malad. They will have the “Jefferson Cup” at Ririe on Jan. 3 at 5 p.m. On Jan. 9 they will have a double dual at South Fremont at 5 p.m. Shelley and Aberdeen are also invited.

The Boys Basketball team will have games on Jan. 4 at home against Malad at 4:30 p.m. They will have a game at Butte on Jan. 5 at 4:30 p.m., and Jan. 8 at American Falls at 4:30 p.m.

The Girls Basketball team will have games Jan. 3 at North Fremont at 4 p.m. and Jan. 5 at home against Firth at 4:30 p.m. They will also have a game Jan. 9 at Ririe at 4:30 p.m.

Happy Birthday today to Cortney Leonard and Rosalba Llamas. Other birthdays this week include: Jan. 5 – Jaime Renova; Jan. 6 – Jon Caudle, Ed Skidmore, Tailyn Russell, and Christy Spencer; Jan. 7 – Lynn Wood, Kurt Bare, Jan Brown and Jeff Haroldsen; Jan. 8 – Claude Sarbaum and Eleanor Milloway; Jan. 9 – Madelyn Panceri, Mark Lundholm, and Shirley Downs; Jan. 10 – Betty Adkins and Tiffany McDonald; Jan. 11 – Kirt Hansen, Mary Allen, Jim Shively, Kaston Newman and Trixie Jean Smith.

Wedding anniversaries this week include Sid and Jan Brown on Jan. 9.

If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 663-4856 or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.

