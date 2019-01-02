West Jefferson wrestling gearing up for tournament

MUD LAKE—School resumed Jan. 2. School will be out early on Friday at 2:12 p.m.
•
The High School wrestling team will have a tournament at Malad. They will have the “Jefferson Cup” at Ririe on Jan. 3 at 5 p.m. On Jan. 9 they will have a double dual at South Fremont at 5 p.m. Shelley and Aberdeen are also invited.
•
The Boys Basketball team will have games on Jan. 4 at home against Malad at 4:30 p.m. They will have a game at Butte on Jan. 5 at 4:30 p.m., and Jan. 8 at American Falls at 4:30 p.m.
•
The Girls Basketball team will have games Jan. 3 at North Fremont at 4 p.m. and Jan. 5 at home against Firth at 4:30 p.m. They will also have a game Jan. 9 at Ririe at 4:30 p.m.
•
Happy Birthday today to Cortney Leonard and Rosalba Llamas. Other birthdays this week include: Jan. 5 – Jaime Renova; Jan. 6 – Jon Caudle, Ed Skidmore, Tailyn Russell, and Christy Spencer; Jan. 7 – Lynn Wood, Kurt Bare, Jan Brown and Jeff Haroldsen; Jan. 8 – Claude Sarbaum and Eleanor Milloway; Jan. 9 – Madelyn Panceri, Mark Lundholm, and Shirley Downs; Jan. 10 – Betty Adkins and Tiffany McDonald; Jan. 11 – Kirt Hansen, Mary Allen, Jim Shively, Kaston Newman and Trixie Jean Smith.
•
Wedding anniversaries this week include Sid and Jan Brown on Jan. 9.
•
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 663-4856 or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.