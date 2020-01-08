MUD LAKE — The West Jefferson High School boys basketball team will have a game at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow at Challis. The bus will leave at 2:15 p.m. Another game will be at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at Butte County. The bus will leave at 3:34 p.m.

The WJHS girls basketball team will have a game at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Butte County. The bus will leave at 3:45 p.m. The team’s next game will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Salmon. The bus will leave at 10 a.m. The team also has a game at 6 p.m. Jan. 15 with North Fremont at home.

The WJHS wrestling team will host the Jefferson Cup at the competition gym at 5 tonight.

School lunch this week includes the following: Jan. 8 – Sub sandwiches, lettuce and tomato, pickles, chips, apple and milk; Jan. 9 – Orange chicken, rice pilaf, mandarin oranges, peas, bread stick and milk; Jan. 10 – Hamburger, pork and beans, fires, pickle, watermelon and milk; Jan. 13 – Pepperoni pizza, broccoli, pineapple, rainbow sherbet and milk; Jan. 14 – Chicken vegetable casserole, salad with ranch, biscuits, mandarin oranges and milk; Jan. 15 – Taco salad, refried beans, bread sticks, tropical fruit salad, condiments and milk.

Happy birthday today to Madelyn Pancheri, Mark Lundholm, Shirley Downs, Marybeth Grimes and Kolden Newman. Other birthdays this week include the following: Jan. 10 – Betty Adkins; Jan. 11 – Kirt Hansen, Mary Allen, Jim Shively, Keston Newman and Trixie Jean Smith; Jan. 12 – Braxton Tomlinson and Elaine Davies; Jan. 13 – Val Sawicki, Bonita Smuin, Rawley Calder and Tyllarre Ashcraft; Jan. 14 – Janie Hope, Peyton Scott, Deanna Rady and Oaklynn Young; Jan. 15 – Mike Cope, Renay Torgerson, Zachary Baxter, Carl Lundholm, Jr., Krystal Bitter Anderson, Saige Moss, Taleesha Hillman, Kelsey Falter and Tianna Erickson; Jan. 16 – Romero Pancheri and Cambree Hall.

Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Jan. 9 – Sid and Jan Brown; Jan. 14 – Ryan and Tasha Garner; Jan. 15 – Richard and Kim Korn.

If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.