Rigby Study Club members met Feb. 6 at the home of Hostess Linda Miller. Chairman for the meeting was Darla Curtis. The theme of the evening was "Celebrate Culture - The Philippines Today". Husbands of the Study Club members were also invited to attend. President Debbie Finn welcomed members and Sally George led the rogation. Secretary Kaye Field read the minutes of the last meeting.
Darla Curtis introduced the special guests, Ron and Donna Wilding, who recently returned home after serving an 18-month church mission in Cebu, Philippines. The Wildings presented an excellent program with many fun pictures of the landscape, foliage, people, means of transportation and culture found on the islands. Those in attendance were informed that there are 7,000 islands that make up the Philippines, but not all are inhabited. There are 100 million people living on the inhabited islands, with the total land mass being the size of the state of Arizona.
Next month's meeting will be Celebrate Learning, held on March 6, hosted by Trina Shippen.