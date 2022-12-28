Wildlife crossing in Dubois could pose dangerous driving conditions

DUBOIS — Frigid weather hit our area. We are like many others who have severe winter weather. Anyone who asked for a white Christmas around here got it!
•
The snow accentuated the outdoor decorations in Dubois. The Lions Club Lighting Contest winners were announced. First place went to Marty and Conni Owen. Second place is the Alberto Ruiz family. Third place was split three ways. Winning that place are Joel and LaRee Billman, Randy and Jill Grover and Jon and Sheree Farr. Named as the “Highlighted Holiday” winner is Tom Monroe.
•
Kerri Ellis of Dubois has been extra cheerful as her children have been here to visit. Zeb Knudsen of Los Angeles drove to Dubois to be with his mom Dec. 22-26. Zack and Kassi Knudsen, Kerri’s son and daughter who live in Jackson Hole, also planned a visit for that time.
•
Santa Claus set up a workshop at Chicas Gathering Place in Dubois on Dec. 21. There were ornaments to decorate, desserts to devour and photos to take with the dashing man himself. The event took place on Main Street during a cold and windy day. It was warm inside with Santa and his helpers working away to make a happy Christmas Day!
•
Teachers of the month for November were announced at the Clark County Schools Board of Trustees meeting on Dec. 8. They are Beth Donahoo, a paraprofessional at Lindy Ross Elementary and Lauri Burns Sperl, the social studies and history teacher at the Junior/Senior High School.
•
Bobcat Basketball action begins at home again with scheduled contests of the boys and girl’s teams against Grace Lutheran on Jan. 5. Contact the school office to verify game date and start time.
•
A new county sheriff has been appointed. The Clark County Sheriff is now Mark McClure. He is the son of Kevin McClure and went to school in Dubois. He was sworn into office on Dec. 19.
•
Driving on Interstate 15 between Hamer and Dubois is more dangerous this time of year; not only due to wet weather. Many elk are in the area for the winter. The elk get on the road especially at night. Please use caution and heed the flashing lights that warn of elk crossing on that stretch of I-15.
•
The Idaho Food Bank delivery was cancelled on Dec. 21 due to the bad weather. The December date was re-scheduled to its regularly scheduled fourth Tuesday of the month. The January food bank delivery is on the calendar for Jan. 24.
•
Happy Birthday to Joe Henrie, Layton Lee Stewart, Evolette Deonate, Chad Kadel, Laura Hayes, Daisey May Hennessy and Erin Wood; Dec. 29 – Orvin Jorgensen and Emma Swenson; Dec. 30 – Holly May, Katie Jeppson, Lisa Shenton, Howard Trew, Breanna Quinn and Casey White; Dec. 31 – Hunter Egan; Happy New Year! Jan. 1 – Matt Spangler, Bryan Martinez, Maria Medel, Angel Gonzales, Kayla Binggeli, Jaquelyn Lopez and David Leonardson; Jan. 2 – Aidan Hernandez, Tiffany Stewart and David Collis; Jan. 3 – Ryan Arava Adkins, Richard Rogers, Teofilia Gomez, Colby Stoddard, Elysah Murillo-Gil and Abigail Eddins.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings to Collin and Ashley Squires, Trever and Ashley Anhler; Dec. 29 – Timmy and Kristy Thomas; Dec. 30 – Jack and Judy Hylton; Jan. 2 – Chayce and Kortni Bramwell.
•
Here’s hoping you had a wonderful Christmas and may you have a beautiful new year.
