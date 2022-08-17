DUBOIS — Potato fields have been blooming. Hay is being cut and baled. Gardens are producing fruits and vegetables for various homes. Keith Tweedie has been sharing zucchini and other fruits of his labor with many of us.
The Clark County Fair is set to take place beginning August 17.
Tayler Hall & Camille McCombs visited Frederiksen relatives in Dubois, Kilgore and Spencer August 10 — 12. He is Allene Frederiksen’s son. The couple is moving from Lansing, Michigan to Beaverton, Oregon. Tayler’s dad lives in Lewiston, so they have made that their home base in transition to Oregon. During their time in southeastern Idaho, they had a day drive to Idaho Falls and Island Park. Danette Frederiksen hosted a meal for Tayler, Camille and other family members at her home in Dubois on August 10.
Clark County native Darlene Hunter-Jeppesen has been a long-time resident at Dutch Harbor, Alaska. She teaches school there. Darlene and her husband Pete Jeppesen usually spend some time in Dubois every summer. Their son Peder is a student at Boise State University. He is majoring in electrical engineering. Father and son enjoy time together each summer keeping up the family opal mine as well as other property they own in Clark County.
A surprise birthday party for Brenda Laird, our public library director, was held in Dubois on August 12. She is 30 again.
Darrin May, President of Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative’s Board of Directors, and Valeri Steigerwald, General Manager of the Co-op, went to a conference in Sun Valley August 3 – 5. It was the Tri-State (Idaho, Wyoming, Utah) Telecommunications Conference. Valeri reported that the conference was jam-packed with great information. She said, “We learned a lot and brought back information to share within our organization. It will help our organization improve our infrastructure and service to our customers.”
A popular destination in Spencer will close on August 22. The Spencer Grill that is owned and has been operated by Paul Williams and family is now for sale. The family will focus on other endeavors.
A presentation and discussion of the Clark County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) was held on August 8 at the county commissioners meeting. Emergency Planning Manager Jill Egan gave a report of grants gained, projects planned and upgrades taking place. She said that there are three new people who have become certified to be emergency responders/on the ambulance team. The Emergency Operations Plan is being updated. It will include an active school shooter training. Lisa Ward represented the Dubois Lions Club at the LEPC presentation. She said they have stocked up the emergency shelter with more food, water, etc. There are upcoming trainings for Emergency Responders. Contact Jill Egan to become a part of the team.
The Camas Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association (CCRFPA) has been going strong for several years now. Volunteer members are trained and equipped to fight fires in Clark County and surrounding areas. There is always a need for funding. This year’s flyer states, “We will not prevent all the fires, but with our collaborates we will make a huge difference.” To give a donation to the very helpful association you can contribute on Venmo @Camas-CreekRFPA or mail to P. O. Box 142/ Dubois, ID 83423.
Betty Kirkpatrick of Dubois was happy to have a visit from her sister Grace McClaskey and niece Tammy Aeverman from Caldwell on August 12 and 13. They spent time in Rigby with Betty’s daughter Laura Mae Tavenner for her birthday.
Happy Birthday to Bodie Summers, Rosa Mendoza and Mary Frances Small; Aug. 18 – Brandon Grover and Stacy Gust; Aug. 19 – Jencee Reardon, Emma Gardner, Brett Shenton, Merelin Miles and Janessa VenHagen; Aug. 20 – Tim Summers, Braciela Gonzales, Braden Manning, Anna Rogers, Lori Bowen and Brandon Goodsell Aug. 21 – Alex Humphries, Andrew David Gifford, Asher Finck, Tammy Adkins, Krista Ashcraft, Lorri Clark and Miguel Hernandez; Aug. 22 – Lazarus Schleiger, Dean Snodgrass and Dave Price; Aug. 23 – Gloria Perez and Velda Brace.
Wedding Anniversary greetings to Russ and Stacy Roedel; Aug. 18 – John and Linda Toler, Jack and Sharon Caldwell; Aug. 19 – Kavid and Kaylee Milner; Aug. 20 – Steve and Maryann Fitzwater; Aug. 21 – Hernan and Martha Perez, Brion and De Egan; Aug. 22 – Bruce and Sarah Bovey; Aug. 23 – Phillip and Raelyn Wilding, Ken and Nichole Gifford.
Thanks for your continued support and sharing of news items. Please contact me at 208.221.5380 or 1980danettefred@gmail.com.