MENAN—Bill Tolke was one of the winners of The Chili Cook off for the new Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library that was unavailable at press time.
Teton House, Crown of Life Church and the North Butte Classic Car Foundation are sponsoring a free Thanksgiving Dinner for anyone Nov. 22 from 1 to 6 p.m. at The Teton House in Menan.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Library winter hours are: Monday 1 to 5 p.m., Tuesday 1 to 5 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 1 to 5 p.m. and Friday 1 to 5 p.m.
Story Hours for the Menan-Annis-Grant Library are: Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
The Menan Stake Scout Leaders are invited to join in The Scout Roundtable being held Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Roberts church.
The Midway Elementary School lunch menu for this week is: Nov. 26- Hot Diggty Dogs, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Nov. 27- Game Day Pizza, salad with broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 24- Lisa Ewell; Nov. 26- Roxanna Hammon.
Happy Thanksgiving everyone!
If you have anything you’d like the people of Menan to know, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518.