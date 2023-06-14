Work begins on Roberts sidewalks

ROBERTS — The City of Roberts continues to see new sidewalks. A new section was just completed on 2880 E, and more is in the works. The sidewalks will extend towards the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
The Lions Club annual scholarship fundraiser dinner and raffle is June 16 at Mustang Park from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. All proceeds go to scholarships for students from the Roberts community. There will be a donation rate per plate or per family, and many items are up for raffle.
The Roberts Elementary School Gym Addition is set to begin with ground-breaking in the spring of 2024. The gym is planned for the east side of the school building with access from the school and from the parking lot, making the gym easily accessible to both the school and the community. The project also includes additional restrooms for the school.
The Roberts City Library will be closed from June 13 through June 26. The library will open for normal hours on June 27.
The Roberts City Library has announced the Summer Reading Program! The program will be on Thursdays at 2:00 p.m. beginning July 6 and running through Aug 10. All ages are welcome. There will be stories, activities, treats and opportunities to make new friends.
Librarian’s Pick: Brazilian author Paulo Coelho’s El Alquimista (The Alchemist) is this week’s choice. The main character is an Andalusian shepherd who has dreams about finding treasure in the Egyptian pyramids. The story follows him through his struggles and epiphanies as he journeys to the pyramids in hopes of those dreams coming true.
Happy Birthday to Richard Aitken. Other birthdays this week include the following: June 15 — Wade Wilde, Justin Berrett, Elijah Harkness, Gabby Davis and Kaylene Hebdon; June 16 — Jacob Young, Remi Berrett and Kalesta Forman; June 17 — Ronnie Anderson and Connie Rafferty; June 18 — Kent VanLeuven, Tawnya Merrill, Wade Backman, Terrill Brown and Brittany Clements; June 19 — Shauna Lounsbury, Brady William Bell and Shane Cooley; June 20 — Braxton Jones, Jaylee Blakely and Justin McMurry.
Happy Anniversary to Jerry and Krystal Van Leuven, Van and Diana Raymond, and Kurt and Coralee Acor. Other Anniversaries this week: June 15 — Lyle and Bernetta Albertson; June 18 — Richard and Glenna Gilchrist, and Richard and Leesa Casper; June 19 — Kent and Laura Van Leuven.
To add news or information to the Roberts column, please reach out to Kara Welch at 208-709-8049 or through email at farmbabe4ever@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.