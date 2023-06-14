Work begins on Roberts sidewalks

A crew works on a sidewalk on the west side of Roberts.

 Photo Courtesy of B.J. Berlin

ROBERTS — The City of Roberts continues to see new sidewalks. A new section was just completed on 2880 E, and more is in the works. The sidewalks will extend towards the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

The Lions Club annual scholarship fundraiser dinner and raffle is June 16 at Mustang Park from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. All proceeds go to scholarships for students from the Roberts community. There will be a donation rate per plate or per family, and many items are up for raffle.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.