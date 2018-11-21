ROBERTS—Roberts Elementary held their annual Veteran’s Day assembly. Veterans from our area, as well as veteran family members of students and staff were invited to come be celebrated and thanked. Cammy Harris, the school music teacher, has been working hard with the students to prepare songs. The 5th grade class wrote essays about what Veteran’s Day means to them, and a few were asked to read theirs aloud to the assembly. Afterwards, the veterans did a 21 gun salute, and the students were able to go through the line and shake hands, thanking each vet individually.
•
Tony Worthen, a resident from Roberts, won an ICCU scholarship last week. He is a freshman at the University of Idaho, and is studying environmental science. He attended the Avanza event, an event put on at the campus to introduce high school seniors to the college application process, as well as help them apply for scholarships.
•
The money raised this past summer from the Library Kids Fair went to good use this week. New shelves were installed, and some vinyl decals to spruce up the kids section were ordered and will be put up soon.
•
Roberts Elementary school lunch as follows: Nov. 26—Hot diggity dogs, x-ray vision carrots; Nov. 27—Game day pizza, salad with broccoli. Lunch is served with fruit and milk. Parents are always invited to come eat lunch with their children.
•
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: Nov. 21—Jaycee Gratiot, Angel Cruz, Andy Taylor; Nov. 22—Van Raymond; Nov. 23—Kasey Edwards; Nov. 24—Patrick Scrivner; Nov. 27—Amalia Graeber, Michelle Green, Fernando Gudino.
•
Celebrating anniversaries this week include the following: Nov. 22—Geoff and Paige Padigimus.
•
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.