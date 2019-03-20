MENAN—The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library will have no Story Hour this week due to it being Spring Break for the Jefferson School District No. 251.
Midway Elementary had a Read-A-Thon March 1 to 8. The whole school read 84,170 minutes. They had a goal of how much to read. If they beat that goal, a few people, including the Principal, got to kiss a llama at an assembly that was held today. The top reading classes were: 1st place- Mrs. Mitzi Hull, 2nd Place-Mrs. Rebecca Davis and 3rd place-Mrs. Lora Gunderson. Congratulations to students at Midway Elementary!
Chase and McKenzi Wray are parents again. They had a baby girl March 12. Her name’s Kimber Mae. She joins big brothers Porter and Tanner. Grandparents are Nyle and Caryn Raymond of Menan and Vince and Laurie Wray.
The Midway Elementary School lunch menu for this week is: March 25- Crispy Corn Dog, bandit pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; March 26-Chef’s Chicken Fried Beef, spudzilla mashed potatoes, brown gravy, whole wheat bun, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: March 25- Mikelle Bronson; March 26- Melissa Rhodehouse.
