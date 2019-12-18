CLARK COUNTY — Recent weather in the area has included cloudy nights that bring some snow and then foggy, wet mornings, with a bit of sunshine breaking through during the day. Slick driving surfaces are cause for drivers to slow down. As 2019 winds down, the community has been busy with holiday events.
•
The Dubois Lions Club held its annual Christmas dinner and gift exchange recently. District 39E Governor Brooke Allen came from the Chubbuck Lions Club to the meeting. He recognized new club members Tyson and Lana Schwartz.
•
Dubois Lions Club member Bonnie Stoddard reported the annual scholarship calendar will be ready “hopefully prior to Christmas.” When some of the calendars are delivered, they may be accompanied by a gallon of orange juice. After a big truck hauling mostly orange juice wrecked, Stan Babcock of Monteview got a call. Stan owns B&B Towing. When he found out there was orange juice to give away, he called those with the Lions Club, including Bonnie Stoddard. She said that juice is being donated to people in Clark and Jefferson counties.
•
“Holiday Song Search,” this year’s Lindy Ross Elementary Christmas play was recently held. Searching for a perfect song to help people be prepared for the Christmas spirit was the theme. There were songs from musical genres ranging from country, rap and even to the tune of “Baby Shark.” At last, the actors and singer. Music teacher Michelle Stewart conducted the show. Derrel Dickson also made a special appearance in a white beard, and others assisted.
•
The Christmas concert by the band and choir students was performed Dec. 16.
•
Clark County Bobcat basketball games have brought some community members together. The first home game for the high school boys basketball team was played against Leadore Dec. 12. The junior high girls also played the Leadore Mustangs that evening. Although the Bobcats lost both games, they showed great hustle and teamwork. Today the junior high girl and high school boy Bobcats take on the Lima Bears in Lima, Mont. There is a home game slated for Saturday against North Gem Cowboys.
•
Winner of the penny wars for buying blanket fabric was the sophomore class at Clark County High School. The class won a pizza party. The penny wars was a humanitarian effort to get fabric and make blankets for local senior citizens.
•
Karen Wilson of Dubois had a visit from her twin daughters Deena and Donna last week. While they were visiting their mom, students from CCHS leadership visited and presented Karen with a blanket they had made for her. She said that it made her Christmas so special and she hopes that someday the students understand the love she felt right then.
•
Professional racer Keith Curtis of Montana was in Dubois filling up his pickup with fuel. He is a professional motorcycle endurance, snow biking and snow mobile racer. His goal is to become the best Tri-sport “extreme enduro athlete” in those events. A website featuring his biography states, “Keith is the only rider to pull off a clean sweep at the World Championship Hillclimb in Jackson Hole.” He is known as “KC711.” He and his wife were headed to warmer climates in Arizona for a while before he begins racing Polaris snow machines.
•
A traditional Latino Christmastime celebration, Las Posadas, a nine-day commemoration of Mother Mary’s nine moths of pregnancy, is currently taking place in Dubois. It takes place Dec. 16 to 24. Each night there is a time of visiting where a group represents the Holy Family and stands outside of houses asking for lodging. They are refused time and again (eight times) until the family arrives at the designated house. Finally, Joseph and Mary (who is expecting the Christ Child), are allowed lodging. Each night there is prayer, singing and festive food. Everyone is invited to take part. Contact Angie Calzadais-Ruiz for more information.
•
The Idaho Food Bank will be bringing free food to Dubois Dec. 20 instead of on the normal fourth Tuesday of the month (which is Christmas Eve this year).
•
A planning and zoning meeting is scheduled for Dec. 19. For more information, contact the planning and zoning department.
•
Happy birthday today to Johan Trejo and Annabelle Orum; Dec. 19 – Hernan R. Perez Jr., Sergio Maldonado, Darren Carpenetti, Ryan Holden, Hayley Holden, Jesse Maldonado and Amber Lee Wright; Dec. 20 – Jaime Cano, Pat Stewart, Rigoberto Hernandez, Benson West, Jamie Lopez, Karen Frederiksen Simon, Marie Webster, Sedar Beckman, Shannon King and Domingo Perez; Dec. 21 – Javier Trejo, Levi Baker and Hailey Laird; Dec. 22 – Rory Krenka, Melissa Hernandez, Christy Fawn, Skyler Ramos, Marcos Acosta and Skyler Fullmer; Dec. 23 – Phillip Wagoner, Ruth Clements, Jakob Max Hoggan, Brad Neel, Peggy Bowen, Robert Smith and Stephany King; Dec. 24 – Breck Wheeler, Bill McCormick, Landon Gardner, RJ Sperl, Adam Walker, Nancy Galentine and Mason O’Brien.
•
Wedding anniversary greetings on Dec. 19 to Jason and Collette Eddins; Dec. 20 – Phil and Tanya Blunck; Dec. 21 – Mike and Emily Locascio; Orren and Rebecca Squires; Dec. 22 – David and Tarri Leonardson; Dec. 23 – Lane and Rachael Grover; Manuel and Vicky Hernandez; Jesse and Judith Maldonado; and Exequiel and Irene Raya.
•
Merry Christmas Everyone!