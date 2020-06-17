ROBERTS — Roberts 1st and 2nd Wards are scheduled to go back to church starting June 14. Only sacrament meeting will commence until further notice. Members are asked to sit with family, and keep an empty row in between each used row. There will be a scheduled hour in between each ward, to wipe down and clean any used surfaces. 1st ward will meet at 9 am, 2nd ward will meet at 11 am.
Joe and Ashley Bramwell, along with their two children, will be moving from the apartments in Roberts. They have bought a house in Menan, and will be moving before the end of the month.
Ian and Marie Wright are enjoying a visit from their youngest daughter, Melissa, who currently resides in Texas. Melissa, along with her husband and their five children, drove up and surprised the Wrights. The family took a trip through Yellowstone last week, even during the rainy and snowy weather in West Yellowstone. Buffalo, elk and bears were seen. The family plans to do a lot of fishing and gardening during their visit.
Happy birthday to the following: June 17 – Ronnie Anderson; June 18 – Kent VanLeuvan, Tawnya Merrill, Wade Beckman, Terrill Brown; June 19 – Shane Cooley, Shauna Lounsbury, Brady William Bell; June 20 – Braxton James; June 21 – Ashley Peterson; June 22 – Tracy Berrett, Rick Lamb, Jim Taylor; June 23 – Harlee D Hayes, Alicia Ibarra, Madalyn Marshall, Jillian Easter, R. Eric Lewis.
Happy anniversary to the following: June 21 – Jay and Afton Nukaya; June 23 – Kevin and Sandy Young.
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.