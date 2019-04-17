ROBERTS—Roberts Elementary will be holding their annual El Dia De Los Ninos program on April 26 at 1 p.m. in the school gym. Music teacher Cammy Harries has been working with each grade to teach them various cultural songs which the children will perform. Parents and family are invited and encouraged to attend, there will be a snack afterwards. Please come a little early to get a parking spot and seat so the program can start on schedule.
Ian and Marie Wright took a 2 week vacation to Texas to visit their youngest daughter Melissa and her family. They stopped at the Grand Canyon on the way, and enjoyed time at the beach with their grandchildren.
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: April 17—Marshall Owen Sharp, Kendra James; April 18—James Robert Berlin, Kevyn Lane Albertson, Clairece Hemmert; April 19—Holly Mickelsen; April 20—Angie Robison; April 21—Jeremy Osterhout, Jake Van Leuvan; April 22—Melissa Johnson; April 23—Jeremy Linares.
Celebrating anniversaries this week include the following: April 20—Stephen and Derra Ball, Robert “BJ” and Cheryl Berlin.
Roberts Elementary school lunch as follows: April 17—Walking taco, beast mode broccoli; April 18—Chicken burger on a whole wheat bun, x-ray vision carrots; April 22—Hot diggity dogs, x-ray vision carrots; April 23—Game day pizza, salad with broccoli. Lunch is served with choice of fruit, and white or chocolate milk. Parents are always invited to come eat lunch with their children.
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.