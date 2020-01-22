MENAN — Those interested in having children in the Spanish or Chinese Immersion Program, go to the Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 website and follow the instructions provided there.
The Menan Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Men have started playing basketball again. Games will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights at the Menan Stake Center.
The Menan Second Ward Relief Society will be doing a Family History and Indexing Night 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in the Relief Society Room. Those with laptops should bring them if possible, though there will be some available. Help will be provided for this activity.
The Midway Elementary School lunch menu for this week is: Jan. 22 – Tasty tot casserole, x-ray vision carrots, whole wheat bun, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 23 – Hamburger, whole wheat bun, golden fries, baby carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan, 24 – Popcorn chicken, savory scalloped potatoes, green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 27 – Pulled pork sandwich, whole wheat bun, pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 28 – Chef’s chicken fried beef, spudzilla mashed potatoes, brown gravy, whole wheat bun, mixed vegetables, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Jan. 22 – Valeea Quigg Jan. 26 – Susan Hunting Jan. 27 – Talia Kellogg.
