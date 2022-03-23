MUD LAKE — Spring Break will continue this week. School will resume March 28.
Jace Blackham, a first grader at Terreton Elementary school, is a young dog sled racer. His passion started at a younger age when he began watching the races. He then started with bigger, slower dogs and told his parents he wanted to race with Alaskan Huskies. With the Huskies and his light weight, they can reach up to 20–30 miles an hour! He has already competed in three races and even won one. The longest race he has competed in was eight miles long. His goal is to one day race in Alaska. He put on a demonstration for the school last week.
West Jefferson High School Business Professionals went to the state competition in Boise this weekend. Their teachers and classmates wished them luck during a send–off parade in the hallway. The contestants include the following students: Hyrum Spencer, Peyton Scott, Katelyn Johnson, Brylee Egan, Ethan Schwieder, Jordyn Palmer, Bridon Garner, and Catee Dalley. Dena Stadtman is the advisor.
School Lunch this week includes the following: March 28 – Chicken Noodle Soup, salad with ranch dressing, biscuits, fruit, and milk; March 29 – Hot dog, potato salad, baked beans, Baked Lays, fruit, and milk; March 30 – Enchiladas, rice, bread stick, fruit, fresh veggies, and milk.
Happy Birthday today to Donna Reed, Janeal Johnson, Kortni Stewart, Brinlee Carpenter, and Harry McNiven. Other birthdays week include the following: March 24 – Brenda Warner, Logan Burtenshaw, and Tanae Crump; March 25 – Craig Murdock, Rob Shively, and Roger Stadtman; March 26 – Kylee Wilcox, Makiah Rogers, and Sharee Perkins; March 27 – Barbara Carpenter, Emma Williams, Sondra Hoggan, Caleen Ivie, Conner Jacobs, and Sariah Scott; March 28 – Candace Murdoch, Mary Place Berger (in memory), Ken Torgerson, Tina Garner, and Staci Barzee; March 29 – Branson Neville; March 30 – Rell Dixon and Brodin Ball.
Happy Wedding anniversary this week to the following couples: March 28 – Leland and Kathie Tomlinson; March 30 – Scott and Barbara Carpenter.
