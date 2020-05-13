MENAN — The Menan City Council will be meeting at 7:00 p.m. May 14 over the Zoom forum. The number and password to log in will be posted on The City of Menan website. If you’re having a hard time logging into the meeting, please contact Allyson Pettingill at 208-754-8876 and she’ll try and help you get into the meeting.
Congratulations to the seniors in the Menan area from Rigby High School and from Madison High School: Morgan Keetch, Amy Gunderson, Abbie Gunderson, Slade Cottle, Jared Burnett, Rawlston Smith, Malachi Olaveson, Spencer Steel, Colton Jacobson, Caleb Judy, Jacey Hawke, Naomi Taylor, Zoey Olaveson, Jaybez Escobar, Whitney McNeil, Elysse South, Eric South, Zackary Lee, Jaycob Romriell, Mason Barney, Zachary Moss, Kevin Boyle, Gabe Oler, Jaden Fullmer, Austin Eames and David Fife.
Don’t forget to turn in your absentee ballots May 19 in a box at the Courthouse.
The Rigby Youth Baseball is cancelled this year. This includes the Menan area. This includes pee wee, t-ball, minors, majors and rookie.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library was closed May 5 due to the water being turned off because of the construction of Midway Elementary School.
The Jefferson School District #251 will be serving lunch and breakfast for the next day, Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Early Childhood Center in Rigby, Midway Elementary, Roberts Elementary and Cottonwood Elementary Schools.
Happy Birthday to: May 15 – Diana Zollinger; May 17 – Konnie Barney and Orial Cottle.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or email at ashurs@hotmail.com.