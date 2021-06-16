GARFIELD — School is out, graduations have happened recently and the weather has gotten hot quickly.
•
Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 announced that the Food Service Department will be providing a free summer lunch program to anyone one year old to 18 years old. Lunches are available Monday — Thursday 11 a.m. — 12 p.m. thru Aug. 5 at the Rigby Middle School and Roberts Elementary School. This started on June 7. For questions call the Child Nutrition Office at 208 — 745 — 6693 Ext. 1138 or email: dtimm@sd251.org.
•
The crochet group in the area called “Keep Calm and Carry Yarn” is taking a break during the summer and will start again in September. Contact Kathy Radford with questions.
•
Dean and Jackie Hall, of Garfield, recently went to Houston, Texas for the marriage of their son Justin. They also took 3 of their grand children with them. They are back home now.
•
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints met at Cordon Park on June 7 for their Family Home Evening activity. They made smores.
•
The youth in the Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints cleaned up the Grant Cemetery on June 8.
•
Changes to General Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are being made. It was recently announced by the First Presidency of the church. Beginning with October’s general conference and continuing there after, the Saturday evening sessions will be discontinued. Previously, a Saturday evening session was held for women (in Oct.) and priesthood holders (in April). The First Presidency of the Church stated that this change is being made because all sessions of general conference are now available to anyone who desires to watch or listen. For the Oct. 2021 General Conference, the meetings will be held from the Conference Center Auditorium in Salt Lake City. It will be closed to the public.
•
The Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that they are having a Pioneer Day Family Celebration at 6 p.m. July 24 at the Garfield Church Ball Field. There will be games, food, and pioneer booths. Bring your family.
•
Congratulations to the high school seniors who have recently graduated. The graduating seniors from the Garfield area are: Sophie Bird, Katie Clements, Kyson Parker, James Albach, Ethan Hansen, Karissa Thornton, Evelyn Good, Alexis Gutierrez, Savannah Gessel, Savanna Case, Makenna Pincock, Ethan Burton, Emily Bennion, Kensy Richardson, Landon Bagley, Tyler Jensen, Anastasia Kennedy, Briley Killian, Aubrey Benedict, Elise Waldron, Ally Clements, Deveri Osburn, Hailey Miskin, Samantha Roos, Natali Christensen, Jackson Likes, McKay Olaveson, Landon Johnson, Peyton Johnson, Eliah Jones, Ethan Ogden, Maley Stocking.
•
The Rigby 17th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a new bishopric . The bishop is Jason Kunde, 1st counselor is Brent Ellsworth, 2nd counselor is James Hammer, executive secretary is Casey Oswald. The Rigby 17th Ward is the Spanish speaking ward in the Rigby South Stake. They meet at the Garfield Church on 3700 East on Sundays 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
•
The Rigby 17th Ward had Young Women Girls’ Camp started on Monday June 7 and ended June 9.
•
Anna Marie Robertson is the new secretary in the Relief Society Presidency in the Garfield 1st Ward.
•
Sam Bird has recently returned from serving his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Alabama Birmingham Mission. He spoke in the Garfield 1st Ward sacrament meeting on May 27.
•
Rebecca Thornton, daughter of Jason and Heather Thornton of Garfield, recently was married to Jacob Alexander, son of Robert and Sherry Alexander. The reception held after the ceremony had lots of dancing and games.
•
Sami Richins was recently released from serving a service mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
•
Sympathy to Stetson and Tiffany Adams. Stetson’s father, Phillip Arave, passed away on May 31.
•
For information about empty nester Family Home Evening in the Garfield 1st Ward area contact Diane Meyers.
•
Pay It Forward Jefferson County recently received a donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Bishop’s Store House. They received over 1800 items that will go to helping families here in Jefferson County. Some of the items donated were shampoo, dish detergent, Clorox, Ajax.
•
Maggie Hickam has received her mission call to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Idaho Falls Service Mission. She will be serving at the Idaho Falls Temple, the Church Farm, Champs Heart and Family History.
•
Sympathy to Brian and Michelle Summers. Brian’s father, Darrell Emmett Summers, passed away May 29.
•
The Rigby City Library has a summer reading program that started June 15. Children ages 2 years old through 9th grade can participate. Contact them for more details. Their phone number is 745-8231.
•
The Jefferson County Lake Wall is being painted. It is an on going project and people are invited to help. If you would like more information get on “Just Serve — Jefferson County” Facebook (June 2) or contact Talia Argyle at 208-745-2612 or email talia@uppervalleycac.org.
•
Happy Birthday to: June 16 — Rachael Smith; June 20 — Terry Dehlin
•
If you have something you would like added to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.