GARFIELD — Pat Smith from the Rigby First Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said that their ward completed 2,000 face masks. Twenty-six women and some of their children helped to accomplish this.
Residents of Garfield woke up to snow May 23. It also snowed some throughout part of the day.
Chad Curtis and his family, residents of Garfield, are in the process of moving. They are moving a few miles away from their present home.
A Free Children’s Immunization Clinic will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. June 4 at Hollipark Dr. in Idaho Falls. Appointments are required. Call 208-533-3235 to make an appointment. People need to be 18 and younger to participate. There is no out-of-pocket cost for the participant. They will bill insurances and Medicaid.
Jefferson School District #251 said Grab-N-Go Lunches will be served from June 8 to June 30 at the following locations only: Early Childhood Center (260 W. Main St. Rigby), Harwood Elementary School (200 W. 3rd N. Rigby), Roberts Elementary School. The pick- up times are 11:30 am-12:30 pm.
The Garfield Book Club is now reading “The 7 Miracles that Saved America.” The next meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. June 24 at Jana Snedeker’s house.
The number of temples of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened for husband-wife sealings grows from 52 to 66 as of June 1. For more information go to newsroom.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
Mike Bruton puts out a box with tumbled rocks in it for the neighborhood kids. For more information see the Rigby First Ward Facebook.
Rigby High School students can pick up their yearbooks June 4 at the high school. To pass out the books it will be a drive-thru format.
The last day of school for Jefferson School District #251 is June 4.
Chad Martin, Superintendent of Jefferson School Dist. #251, recently sent out an email stating the following: “Our plan is to resume in-school-face to face instruction on Sept. 2, unless otherwise directed by the State Board of Education or the local health department. We do understand that some families may have circumstances which make them uncomfortable sending their students to school. We want to assure you that we will have a system in place to support these circumstances as well.” The 2020-2021 school year will be Sept. 2, 2020 thru May 28, 2021.
Because of COVID-19, yearbooks will not be shipped to the Rigby Middle School until the end of August.
Driver’s Education at the Rigby High School is still active. They will be following the Governor’s policies and will be holding classes in the summer. To get a student on the waiting list a permit needs to be purchased at the DMV. As of May 28, the DMV was still closed. It is by appointment only. Call 208-745-9929 to set up an appointment. The Rigby High School Facebook page has more information.
High school students are needed to help as volunteers again this summer with Coach Seward’s youth track program. Please email her if you want to help. She is needing at least two people per event. You will receive a free shirt. Contact her at mseward@sd251.org.
The State 4H program is following the governor’s orders. After May 15 they can have face to face club meetings. Social distancing is still in place. Preferably the meetings will be outside.
Recently Pizza Hut in Rigby donated pizzas to families getting food from the school lunch program. Cars were lined up at Harwood Elementary School filled with families who participate in the Jefferson County School District’s free meal program when one hundred free pizzas from Pizza Hut were passed out. Pizza Hut also did this a second day.
Happy Birthday to the following: June 4 — Heather Anderson; June 6 — Rich Corry
If you have news, announcements, birthdays or anniversaries you would like added to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.