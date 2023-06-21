ROBERTS — The Market Lake Cemetery has a new board member and chairperson. After serving the Roberts community as a board member and then as the board chair, Connie Surerus resigned from her role on the board to focus on other aspects of life. Surerus’s departure left a vacancy on the board, who met on June 15 to accept her resignation and to appoint a new member from that zone to the board. Karen Maritt was appointed by the remaining board members, Dave Robison and Kendra James, to fill the open position. Maritt brings a wealth of knowledge regarding landscaping and grounds keeping to the position. This position was already on schedule to be up for election in the Fall of 2023, and will appear on the ballot for residents living within that zone for the cemetery taxing district in November. The board elected to appoint Kendra James as the new board chair.
The Roberts Food Bank Distribution for this month will be June 27 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Mustang Event Center. Boxes are available on a first come first served basis while supplies last. This distribution is provided by The Association for the Greater Roberts Area, the Idaho Foodbank, and Feeding America. Volunteers are always welcome to come assist with the distribution.
The Roberts City Library will reopen on June 27.
Happy Birthday to Ashley Peterson and Vicki Raul. Other birthdays this week include the following: June 22 — Rick Lamb, Tracy Berrett and Jim Taylor; June 23 — HarLee D. Hayes, Madalyn Marshall, Jillian Easter, Andrew Easter and Alicia Ibarra; June 24 — Allison Nicole Jackson, Hailey Suzanne Brown, Terri Ann Robison, Richard Casper and Jesse Jones; June 25 — Sereniti Jackson and Manual Vazquez; June 26 — Mabel Tomchak, Mary Ann Holloway and Bentile Ganske; June 27 — Katie Berrett, Rachel Rolfe, Taneal Martin, Taylore Lang and Lane Walling.
Happy Anniversary to Jay and Afton Nukaya. Other Anniversaries this week: June 23 — Rick and Carol Frongner.
To add news or information to the Roberts column, please reach out to Kara Welch at 208-709-8049 or through email at farmbabe4ever@gmail.com.
