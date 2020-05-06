Aeschbacher receives Communicator award

Samantha Aeschbacher received the Gordon B. Hinckley Communicator award from BYU-Idaho at the completion of her degree. She is the daughter of Beth and Justin Vanderwalker and daughter-in-law of Craig and Tina Aeschbacher, formerly of Rigby.
According to the BYU-Idaho Communication department, the GBH Communicator Award is given to students to honor their “...character, talents, diligence and pursuit of excellence. Selected students are nominated by multiple Department of Communication faculty who feel they will represent the Church, university and department as an exemplary graduate.”
Aeschbacher graduated April 9 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication and now works as a reporter at The Jefferson Star.
Samantha is married to CJ Aeschbacher and the couple lives in Rexburg.