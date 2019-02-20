Andersons to celebrate 50th anniversary

Larry and Darlene Anderson, of Rigby, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an anniversary party Feb. 23 at the Rigby Community Presbyterian Church, 111 E. 1st N. from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The couple were married Feb. 28, 1969 at the Idaho Falls Presbyterian Church. They have lived in Rigby and Menan.
Larry was the Rigby Chief of Police for 34 years before he retired in 2011. He is now a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and a Life Member of Idaho Chief of Police Association. His hobbies include golfing and riding ATVs.
Darlene worked at the Idaho National Laboratory before she retired in 2004. She is now a member of the Presbyterian Women’s Organization and is the Secretary of the Rigby Community Presbyterian Church. Her hobbies include riding ATVs.
They have one child, Treena Hammon of Shelley. They also have four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.