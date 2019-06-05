Marvin and Linda Baker, of Rigby, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a party with family June 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tautphaus Park.
The couple was married June 7, 1969. Since their marriage they have lived in Taylor, Driggs, Ririe and Rigby.
Marvin worked for the Bell Telephone Company until his retirement in 1990. He has worked in amateur radio for 60 years and is active in cub scouts, boy scouts and is a temple officiator. His hobbies include amateur radios, old cars and fishing.
Linda has worked for Idaho Fresh Pack and Bateman’s Bakery. She enjoys art, gardening, sewing and 4H and is involved in cub scouts, Primary and the Relief Society.
They have five children, Debbie Bright of Adrian, Ore., Tami Hatchings of Adrian, Ore., Ira (Kristen) Baker of Liberty, Mo., April (Joshua) Cicon of West Jordan, Utah and Tandy (Kimmy) Baker of Rexburg. They have 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.