Bloxhams celebrate 60th anniversary and 80th birthdays

Ed and Barbara Bloxham of Rigby are celebrating their 60th anniversary and 80th birthdays July 26 with an evening dinner reception in Idaho Falls.
The couple married and solemnized their vows July 17, 1959, and together they have since lived in Rigby.
Ed was a realtor with Centurly 21 Greater LandCo Realty and Barbara served as a Registered Nurse at the Rexburg Medical Center. Both are now retired.
Ed and Barbara have four children, Kevin (Nita) Bloxham, Nolan (Alane) Bloxham, Tannis (Tad) Parke and Nicole Bloxham. The couple has 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Kevin and Nita Bloxham will host the dinner reception, which will be from 4 to 9 p.m. at 3232 South 65 East in Idaho Falls. Family and friends will attend. No gifts, please.