Clarks to celebrate 50th anniversary

Leon and Annette Clark of Grant will have their 50th wedding anniversary honored at a family gathering in Island Park later this summer.
The couple married June 27, 1969 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They have lived in Grant since marrying.
Leon taught biology, physiology, physical education and coached wrestling and football at Rigby High School. He retired in 2003. During the summers, he farmed. While Leon was away, Annette managed the farm.
Annette enjoys quilting, reading, traveling and family history. She has served in multiple church callings and has been a member of the Rigby Study Club. Leon also enjoys traveling, and additionally likes to ride motorcycles and repair mechanical devices. Leon served as the Bishop of the Grant 2nd Ward and in multiple other church callings. He currently serves at the vice chairman of the Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 School Board, president of the Grant Central Cemetery Board and vice chairman of the Jefferson County Republican Central Committee.
Annette and Leon have six children, Darryl Clark, Marshall Clark, Karen Shadley, Diane Croft, Janet Bryan and Michelle Olaveson. They have 20 grandchildren.