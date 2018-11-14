Austin and Ruth Clements will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house Nov. 17 at the Ririe Senior Center.
Austin and Ruth were married Nov. 16, 1968. They have lived in Idaho Falls, Afton, Wyo. and now reside in Rigby.
Austin worked in maintenance and farming among other occupations before his retirement in 2010. His hobbies include fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with friends and family.
Ruth retired in 2017 after working in a business office most of her career. She enjoys similar activities as Austin but also enjoys sewing and quilting.
Austin and Ruth are both active members of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints. They have four children, Lori of Soda Springs, Doil (Dawn) of Ucon, (Mark) Glenda Stoddard of Idaho Falls and Blain (Susan) of Grace. They have 14 grand children and 5 great-grandchildren.
The open house is from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. No gifts please.