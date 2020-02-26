Ellises to celebrate 70th anniversary

Donald C. and Ireta R. (Cook) Ellis of Ammon are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.
The couple were married March 1, 1950 at the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Since marrying, they have lived in Washington, Utah and were long-time residents of Rigby.
The couple farmed together in Rigby and both served as 4-H leaders.
Donald worked at the Idaho Department of Transportation in Rigby as a highway designer, retiring in 1991. He enjoys woodworking and farming and served a welfare mission at the Bishop’s Storehouse and Cannery in St. George, Utah. Together, Ireta and Donald served a welfare mission at the Bishop’s Storehouse and Cannery in St. George, Utah and served in the St. George Utah Temple.
Ireta is the family homemaker; she has yet to retire.
Together they have six children, D. Ray (Karen S.) Ellis of Ammon; C Roy (Judy E) Ellis of Rigby; Rita Ellis of Makoti, N.D.; W Ryan (Lisa S) Ellis of Ririe; Ross E (Toni S) Ellis of Iona; and Dr. Robert L. (Mary H) Ellis of Ririe.
They also have 22 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.