Landons to celebrate 50th anniversary

Jerry and Yvonne Colson Landon, of Roberts, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house June 8 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Roberts Community Center.
The couple was married April 26, 1969. Since their marriage they have lived in Roberts, Champayne Creek and Clyde.
Jerry farmed and ranched for many years as well as worked for Osgood Simplot until his retirement in 2001. He was drafted into the army when he was 18, and then was honorably discarded at 20. He is an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, loves farming and running the ranch, horses and enjoys camping fishing and being with family.
Yvonne also farmed and ranched for many years, and work for Idaho National Laboratory until 2003. She has also taught horse 4H for a couple years, served a year on the Domestic Violence Board and was a hospice volunteer. She has held various church callings, her favorite of which was the girl’s activity days leader. Yvonne is a breast cancer survivor who loves raising quarter horses, spending time with her family and doing projects around the house to keep her busy.
They have four children, Vicki Nelson of Salt Lake City, Traci Landon of Idaho Falls, Michael Landon of Roberts and Nicole Peterson of Missoula, Mont. They have 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.