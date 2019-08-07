Ronald and Marilyn Myler of Idaho Falls will celebrate their 60th anniversary together Aug. 7.
Ronald and Marilyn married Aug. 7, 1959 and have lived in Ririe, LaBelle and Idaho Falls since their marriage. Ronald retired from his job as a cement mason in 1987, and Marilyn is also retired.
Both Ronald and Marilyn enjoy four-wheeling. Ronald also has enjoyed spending time at the couple’s retreat in Montana, and Marilyn enjoys spending time in nature.
Ronald and Marilyn’s children are Alan (JoAnna) Myler of Ririe, Neal Myler of Annis and Evan (deceased). They have 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.