Rokers celebrate 50th anniversary

Keith and Rhoda Roker of Rigby are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
The couple married Feb. 2, 1970 and have lived in Rigby ever since. Together, they own AAA Paving, a contracting company in Jefferson County. Both are currently working.
Keith and Rhoda enjoy family get-togethers and watching football. They are Pittsburgh Steelers fans.
The two have four daughters and a son. Their daughters Shanon Brown (Dennis Brown), Billie Jo Roker and Kimberly Roker live in Idaho Falls. Their daughter Jeri Selensky (David Selensky) and son Joe Roker (Jennifer Roker) live in Rigby. Together they have 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.