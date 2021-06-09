Spauldings celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Erroll and Sharen (Holbrook) Spaulding of Ririe celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary June 7. The couple was married June 7, 1961 in the Idaho Falls Temple. The couple celebrated with family visits to their home.
They have lived in Ririe for the entirety of their marriage. Errol has been a farmer and diesel mechanic. He had his own shop near their home in Ririe before he retired. Errol was also a member of the South Fork Flyers, a group of airplane pilot enthusiasts.
Sharen worked as a bookkeeper at Kraft Foods in Ririe and together they raised their three boys, Errol’s nephew, and several foster boys. She was also Errol’s “parts runner” for his mechanic business. Sharen also enjoys reading and traveling.
The couple have three boys together. Ray (deceased) and Hollie Spaulding of Idaho Falls. Randy Spaulding who lives in Ogden, Utah. Dennis and Shelley Spaulding live in South Carolina. Eileen Spaulding and her son, Scott, of Hobart, New York. Sabrina and James Dahlke, of Russellville, Ky.
They have thirteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Sebastian Lawrence Davis, of Pocatello.