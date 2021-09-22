Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Dean and Vickie Turnblom of Rigby celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 17. The couple was married Sept. 17, 1971; they were later sealed in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint Temple on Sept. 17, 1973. The family will not be celebrating yet.
During their marriage, they have lived in Wyoming, Utah, Illinois and Idaho.
Dean was in the Army from 1971-1977. He owned a private construction company for 12 years and then began selling insurance for Farmers Insurance for 32 years in Idaho Falls. He now owns Sunrise Kites and sells high quality kites by appointment. Dean is a member of the LDS church and enjoys making toys, flying kites and camping.
Vickie was a stay at home mom until 1988 and then started a Job at Fred Meyer Pharmacy in Idaho Falls for 11 years. In 1999 she retired from that job, and started a business as a wedding decorator for seven years. She has also been selling Mary Kay for about 23 years, and has a lot of interest in make-up. She has been a life-long member of the LDS church, but also enjoys crafting, painting and camping with her husband.
Together, the couple has three children: Robert and his wife Allison Turnblom of Rigby, ID; Krista and her husband Alan Gneiting of Rigby ID; and Kimberly Turnblom of Boise, ID. They have eight grandchildren: Sarah, Mason, Oaklie, Tayla, Christian, Sariah, Jacob and Isaac; and four great-grandchildren: Sara, Melody, Katee, Kaladin.