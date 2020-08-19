Avery brothers retire from military

Brandon Avery and Brice Avery, sons of Kevin Avery and Tami Rice Nolte of Ririe, have retired from military service.
Brandon graduated from Ririe High School in 1998. He enlisted in the Army November 24, 1997 and in the Utah Army National Guard May 11, 2000. On March 31, 2020, Brandon retired after 22 years and six months of service.
He started his career as a 63W Wheeled Vehicle Repair and has held positions as 63H Track Vehicle Mechanic, 44B Allied Trades Specialist and 91X Maintenance Supervisor. He retired as a 91Z First Sergeant.
On his first deployment, Brandon went to Iraq in 2005 with the 115th Maintenance Company. Brandon was promoted to First Sergeant October 29, 2013. In 2018 he was deployed again, this time to Kuwait and Iraq, with the 2nd Battalion 211th Aviation.
Brandon’s retirement ceremony was held at the Army Aviation Support Facility in West Jordan, Utah Aug. 1, 2020.
Brandon is married to Shay and together they have two boys.
Brice graduated from Rigby High School in 2000 and enlisted in the Utah Army National Guard June 14, 2000.
He began his career as a 63W Wheeled Vehicle Repairer and held positions as a 63S Heavy Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic and Recovery Operator and as a 91X Maintenance Supervisor. He retired as a 91P Artilery Maintenance Supervisor.
Brice was first deployed in 2003 to Iraq with the 1457th Combat Engineers and again in 2005, also to Iraq, with the 115th Maintenance Company.
Brice was promoted to Sergeant First Class Sept. 24, 2009 and was promoted to Master Sergeant at his retirement, Feb. 26, 2020, after 19 years and eight months of service.
His retirement ceremony was held at Camp W.G. Williams in Bluffdale, Utah Aug. 1, 2020.
Brice is married to Melissa and together they have five boys.
Both Shay and Melissa received certificates of appreciation from the Adjutant General of the State of Utah.