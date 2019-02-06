Banta earns Eagle Scout award

Stockton Banta, of Rigby, son of Weston Banta and Stephanie Parkinson, earned his Eagle Scout award in scout troop no. 250 of the Rudy LDS Ward and no. 319 of the Idaho Falls 19th LDS Ward. Banta will receive his award at a presentation, which will be held Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints in Roberts.
For his Eagle Scout project, he spent 150 hours preparing and pouring three concrete pads at Skyline High School for the track team. Banta has 21 merit badges.
He is currently a senior at Rigby High School.