Wendall and Ranae (Martin) Barnes of Ririe are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary May 7. The couple was married May 7, 1971 and celebrated at a surprise party May 1 at Ririe Park with family and friends.
The couple has lived in Grant, Rigby, Casper, Wyo. and Ririe since their union. Wendall worked at the Jefferson County Road and Bridge office and as a truck driver and mechanic. Ranae also worked at the Jefferson County Road and Bridge office. They both enjoy camping and Wendall also enjoys hunting.
They have two children, Greg (Shantell) Barnes, and Shannon Barnes. They have two grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and ten great-great grandchildren.