Ackerman to celebrate 80th birthday

The family of Norma Ackerman, of Menan, is celebrating her 80th birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. May 11 at the Menan Church on Main Street.
Ackerman was born May 7, 1939 at the LDS Hospital in Idaho Falls. She married the late Ronald Ackerman on Aug. 7, 1998 in Menan.
For the past 53 years, she has been a dog groomer.
She has served many positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and for over 30 years she has put a flower arrangement at her churches.
Ackerman has many talents, but one of her favorites is her animal whispering abilities. Throughout her life she has owned foxes, skunks, raccoons, squirrels, peafowl, geese, cats and dogs among others.
She has three children, Sonya Noles of Idaho Falls, Chere Garland of Menan and the late Kurt Ackerman.
She has eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.