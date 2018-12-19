Anderson to celebrate 80th birthday

The family of Shirley Schritter Anderson, of Labelle, is celebrating her 80th birthday with a family dinner on Dec. 19 in Labelle.
Anderson was born Dec. 25, 1938 at the Arve Hotel in Idaho Falls. She was raised in Monteview and attended schools in Terreton and Roberts.
Anderson married Kent Anderson in October, 1956 in Roberts. She worked in area potato warehouses and then as a migrant tutor for the Jefferson School District.
He hobbies are spending time in the outdoors, camping, four-wheeling with her children and grandchildren, rock hunting and supporting her children and great-grandchildren in all their activities.
She has three children, Karl (Tamara) Anderson of Labelle, Colleen (Keith) Barney of Grant and Crystal (Kent) Fenton of Labelle.
She has 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.