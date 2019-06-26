Barnes Celebrates 90th birthday

Marcus Barnes celebrated his 90th birthday June 15 with his family. Marcus and Joan’s children are, Debby (John) Hathaway; Joni (David) Hansen; Lora (Jed) Stanger; Dena (Len) Scoville; Forrest (Glenda) Barnes; Mark (Tereena) Barnes; John (Heather) Barnes; Ruth (Bryan) Hammar; David (Tricia) Barnes; Paul (Susie) Barnes.

