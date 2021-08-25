Baxter celebrates 102nd birthday

Bertha (Humphries) Baxter of Rigby celebrated her 102 Birthday on August 20.
Bertha was born on August 20, 1919 in Woodville, Idaho to William and Rilda Humphries. She later married Kenneth Baxter on March 1, 1939. They share three children together, four daughters and a son: Jenny, Teresa, Karen, Pamela and Ken.
Bertha was a farmer before she retired in 1975. One of her hobbies while working on the farm was milking cows; but she also made clothing for her children in her spare time. Bertha is also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Together they have 21 grandchildren, 76 great-grandchildren, 40 great-great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-great-grandchild.
The family had a celebration on August 20 at Bertha’s home.