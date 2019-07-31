Baxter celebrates 90th birthday

LaVona Thueson Baxter of Terreton and her family celebrated her 90th birthday July 20 with a family barbeque birthday party.
She was born in Rigby July 22, 1929. She married her husband Ray Baxter in Idaho Falls.
LaVona worked for J.C. Penney’s for 30 years in Rigby and Rexburg. She served two missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She lived in Rigby until 1970 before moving to Rexburg. After retiring, she moved to Terreton to be near family.
LaVona loves to work in her garden and yard and also enjoys traveling with family members. Her children are Annette (Brad) Eddins of Dubois, Ron (Dianne) Baxter of Terreton and Ross (Holly) Baxter of Rigby. She has 14 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.