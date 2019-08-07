Baxter of Rigby turns 100

Bertha LaRene Baxter of Rigby will be celebrating her 100th birthday Aug. 20.
An Open House has been planned for 1 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Clark/Rudy Meeting House at 198 N 4300 E Rigby. “No gifts please.”
Bertha was born Aug. 20, 1919 in Woodville, Idaho in Bingham County. She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Bertha was married to the late Kenneth Paul Baxter in 1939, with the marriage solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple March 25, 1965.
She has been a full-time mother and homemaker, enjoyed sewing and has designed many of her clothing patterns which her children and grandchildren enjoyed. Bertha is known for her wonderful cooking and baking, especially her homemade pies, she enjoyed gardening, canning, quilting and sharing her talents with her family.
The Baxter’s were blessed with five children; four daughters — Jennie, Treasa, Karen and Pamela, and one son — Kenneth. She has 21 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren, 42 great-great-grandchildren with twins on the way and one great-great-great-grandchild.
She has made her home for the last three years with her daughter Treasa and Treasa’s husband Max E. Radford Sr.